4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $798,000

This 2 story, 4 bed, 3.5 bath Magruder Home w/ a bonus room & study offers space to stretch out, w/ room for everyone. Located in Waterford Estates, this new construction home has what you have come to expect from Magruder Homes: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, & the integrity and reputation to back their work. An open-concept living area, custom designed kitchen, & spacious dining area all overlook a generously sized covered outdoor entertainment space. Amenities include Engineered Hard Wood floors in the main living area, tile in wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms, Delta or Luxart plumbing fixtures, & quartz countertops. The 2nd floor bonus room would work well as a play room, or just as a great place to play and enjoy a movie.