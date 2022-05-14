 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $798,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $798,000

This 2 story, 4 bed, 3.5 bath Magruder Home w/ a bonus room & study offers space to stretch out, w/ room for everyone. Located in Waterford Estates, this new construction home has what you have come to expect from Magruder Homes: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, & the integrity and reputation to back their work. An open-concept living area, custom designed kitchen, & spacious dining area all overlook a generously sized covered outdoor entertainment space. Amenities include Engineered Hard Wood floors in the main living area, tile in wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms, Delta or Luxart plumbing fixtures, & quartz countertops. The 2nd floor bonus room would work well as a play room, or just as a great place to play and enjoy a movie.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert