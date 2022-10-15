4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $798,000

This beautiful 4 bed/3.5 bath CGM home is in Millstone Estates, College Station schools on over an acre lot! The custom designed floor plan includes tall ceilings, office & elegant foyer that leads to the great room featuring floor to ceiling fireplace. The large windows on the back of the home overlooking the oversized covered patio with outdoor kitchen. Custom cabinets, quartz/granite countertops and stunning pendent lights define the kitchen with the oversized island and large pantry. All appliances are stainless steel. The master suite has coffered ceiling, and large windows overlooking the back yard. The master bathroom is oversized, with large walk-in shower and freestanding tub and a master closet you will appreciate. This home has a split floorplan. Upstairs you have a separate space for media room, second living space or additional bedroom. Underground utilities, aerobic septic system, fully sodded front yard, front and rear irrigation system, front flower beds installed prior to move in. Tile floors throughout the home. Custom upgrades can be found throughout this wonderful home! Truly a must see!