4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $792,000

This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Magruder Home with a bonus room and study offers space to stretch out, with room for everyone in a carefully thought out split bedroom floor plan. Located in desirable Pebble Creek, this new construction home has what you have come to expect from Magruder Homes: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work. An impressive, open-concept and custom designed kitchen with a large island/eating bar, and spacious dining area all overlook a generously sized covered outdoor entertainment space. Stunning amenities include Engineered Hardwood floors in the main living areas and bedrooms, tile in wet areas, Delta or Luxart plumbing fixtures, and quartz counter tops throughout. Relax an unwind on the covered back patio.

