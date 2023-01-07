 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $789,000

Enjoy functional beauty & room to grow in this two-story custom built Magruder Home located in Greens Prairie Reserve. Boasting an enormous upstairs bonus room with walk-in closet & full bathroom, this beautiful home offers a traditional split floor plan showcasing a central great room adjacent to the enormous kitchen with extensive island counter/eating bar & separate formal dining room with passage to the spacious covered porch. The private primary retreat features a spa-like en suite bathroom with an enormous walk-in closet which conveniently accesses the oversized utility room. Two spacious guest bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom with separate vanities; a third guest bedroom enjoys its own private bathroom. Additional features include a private office, mud room, & oversized 2-car garage. All Magruder Homes highlight elegant craftsmanship, stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, & a lasting relationship with the builder.

