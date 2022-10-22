4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $785,000

This NEW custom home is loaded with amenities! The home features custom crown molding, it has engineered water proof laminate flooring in all rooms, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, and granite on all counter tops. The kitchen has an oversized island and comes with a KitchenAid double oven, five burner cooktop, dishwasher, and a Sharp microwave oven. The kitchen also features a coffee bar and a walk in pantry. The master suite has a 16x18 bedroom with raised ceilings. The bath has his and hers vanities, a large walk in shower with a rain shower head and a soaker tub! The master suite also has a HUGE walk in closet with built in dresser drawers. The utility room has easy access to master suite and all other bedrooms. It features built-ins such as utility sink, hamper, and cabinets with broom closet. The home also features a 17x22 living area, formal dining room, and all other bedrooms have walk in showers and walk in closets. The exterior features custom landscaping and outdoor grill! Built for relaxed living, CALL TODAY!