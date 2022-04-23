4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $785,000

What an incredible opportunity to own this unique Nathan Winchester-designed contemporary dog-trot style home with an attached guest house. Set on 3 acres with mature oaks, the steel beam construction home sits on a slab-with-piers foundation engineered by Gessner. Solar panels on the metal roof provide most of the power for this property year-round and there's a Tesla charger in the garage to power your vehicle! A large rainwater capture system provides irrigation for the flower beds and garden. The main house is stunning with walls of windows, cathedral ceiling and full stone fireplace in the great room which includes the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen provides generous cabinet and counter space, a steel farmhouse sink with a second prep sink in the island, induction cooktop, a built-in refrigerator, walk-in pantry and a spacious coffee bar/appliance garage. Your Sonos music system for the entire house is stored in a convenient kitchen cabinet. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms downstairs and a bright, spacious office upstairs in the trees round out the main house. The expansive breezeway, which provides relaxing outdoor living with a full stone fireplace, connects the main house to the two-bedroom guest house.The guest house was not treated as an after-thought! With its open living space, island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two bedrooms, its own full-sized washer and dryer, and a small private patio it is just as comfortable and beautiful as the main house.