4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $785,000

Don’t miss your chance to own this William Johnson Signature Home located in the highly desired Greens Prairie Reserve neighborhood. The functional floor plan has three bedrooms and two baths plus a study. An additional bonus space can be used as a private study nook and connects to the pantry, mud room and laundry room. The upstairs adds a fourth bedroom and third bath as well as a large bonus room. The kitchen is equipped with a gas range, working island, double ovens, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry. Back patio will be entertainment ready with an outdoor kitchen. Master suite includes a walk-in shower, a stand-alone tub, and a closet that connects to the laundry room with a door that can be locked for privacy. House is built to be functional and efficient with a tankless water heater, pre-wired for fiber internet connections and alarm system, plus more. Greens Prairie Reserve is planned to have privacy buffers between the back of nearly every home as well as several outdoor amenities such as over 12 miles of trails that will wind through the 370 acre development, a pavilion to serve as a community event center, several ponds stocked for fishing, and more.