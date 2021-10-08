4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $780,000

This large .31 acre lot in tranquil Greens Prairie Reserve holds your 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom dream home featuring a spacious open concept floorplan with a study, a bonus room, and a 2nd floor gameroom! With community amenities such as nature trails, parks and ponds, the Pavilion Event Center, and access to high speed fiber internet service, experience sublime natural living conveniently close to desirable schools, shopping, and healthcare. Enjoy a rear green space buffer in a home meticulously designed with what you have come to expect from Magruder: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, a custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work!