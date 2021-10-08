This new Schaefer Custom Home offers a flexible floor plan and outstanding amenities! The open concept, split bedroom plan features 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, a spacious family room, a study that can also be a 2nd living space, a dining room and a gourmet eat-in island kitchen. Each bedroom has access to it's own full bath as well as a large walk-in closet. The family room offers a dramatic ceiling, beautiful fireplace and a wall of windows that overlook the back yard. The island kitchen comes with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, extensive custom cabinets, beautiful granite counters and a huge walk-in pantry. A large covered patio overlooks the back yard and offers great entertainment space. An oversize three car garage provides plenty of room for extra storage and workbench space. Outstanding finishes include extensive wood and tile floors, granite counters, custom cabinets, detailed mill work, and stainless steel appliances. Highly efficient with foam insulation in the walls and attic, low-E vinyl windows, two 15-SEER high efficiency HVAC systems and tankless water heaters.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $779,900
