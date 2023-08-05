This spectacular FlagShip Custom Home is designed for Indoor & Outdoor Entertaining! It has 4 bedrooms plus a study, 4 full baths, and one 1/2 bath. The open concept living/kitchen/dining space is perfect for entertaining. The large living room is accented with a tray ceiling, a brick fireplace, and beautiful windows overlooking the large covered back patio, outdoor kitchen, inground heated pool and hot tub! The pool has a beach lounging area. The Kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinets, an oversized island, and a large pantry. The master suite features a large stand-alone tub, separate walk-in shower, dual vanities, and a huge custom closet! Each of the additional bedrooms has an en-suite bath and large closet. Plus storage galore! You must see to appreciate!