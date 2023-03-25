Welcome to this stunning and modern home, nestled on a lush one-acre lot, offering the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and style. Boasting just under 3000 square feet of living space, this gorgeous abode features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and an optional bonus room (685 sq ft) build out above the garage that can be used as a playroom, gym, media room, or fifth bedroom. The bonus room does offer plumbing for a full bath, as well as walk in closet space. As you enter the home, you are greeted by an open and spacious floor plan, complete with sleek hardwood floors, soaring 10 ft ceilings, and ample natural light. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring KitchenAid stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large center island with seating, perfect for hosting and entertaining. Retreat to the luxurious primary suite, featuring a spa-like en-suite bath, complete with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, soaking tub, and massive closet. Attached to the closet is an ensuite laundry room. The additional bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of closet space, with one bedroom accompanied by it's own private full bath. Step outside and enjoy the expansive backyard, which offers a perfect space for outdoor living and entertaining. The yard features a covered patio and plenty of space for a pool, perfect for hosting. Located in a desirable neighborhood, this home offers easy access to shops, restaurants, and entertainment, while still providing a peaceful and tranquil retreat.