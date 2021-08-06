Gorgeous four bedroom home on over 2 acres in beautiful Indian Lakes Community. This home sits on a fabulous cul-de-sac with huge trees on a private lot that backs up to the neighborhood nature trails. Double front doors usher you into a two-story foyer with a formal dining room to your right with a built in buffet. The living room features soaring ceilings with a floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace. The spacious kitchen has granite countertops, an island, eating bar, and custom cabinetry. The windowed breakfast area is breathtaking overlooking the huge outdoor living area and backyard. This theme continues into the master suite with the same amazing windows and tons of natural light. The master bath has every detail from double vanities, to his and hers closet spaces, an enormous walk in shower and a great soaking tub. Three spacious bedrooms are located upstairs with a Jack and Jill bathroom, a flex room and a roomy family room or second living area. The backyard space is a dream and made for outdoor entertaining featuring a covered patio with two living/dining areas, a bar area and a fire pit. The yard is fenced with a gorgeous iron fence and beautifully landscaped. The location of this huge lot make it unique, enjoy the private feel of this secluded 2 acre lot while still being 5-10 minutes from restaurants, retail and schools. Neighborhood amenities include a gorgeous pool, fishing lake, tennis courts and miles of walking trails. This stunning property is a GEM!!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $759,000
