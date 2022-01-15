4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $755,922

Gorgeous two-story house in a new and upcoming neighborhood! Grand entryway leads into open living and dining area with high beamed ceilings and gas fireplace. The kitchen branches off of the dining area and has plenty of counterspace, large sink, island, and butler's pantry. The downstairs master bedroom features a large window facing the backyard, tray ceiling, and sliding barn door to master bath. The master bathroom comes equipped with double vanity, walk-in shower and bench, separate tub, closeted toilet, and walk in closet. The second downstairs bedroom also has an en suite, outfitted with a walk-in shower and bench, and walk-in closet. The downstairs area also offers a variety of amenities such as a mudroom, Jack and Jill laundry room, and guest bath. You also won't be short on entertaining areas as this home features a study, game room, and large covered porch. The upstairs loft-style area contains two bedrooms with beautiful views, full bathroom with a shower tub combo, and a cozy studying nook. This home has a connected two car garage, with entry into mudroom. The garage also conveniently has a staircase leading up to the attic for further storage! This four bedroom, three and a half bath home has everything necessary for comfortable and happy living!