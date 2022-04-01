Beautiful custom home in the sought after Castlegate 2 subdivision. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with 2 living areas and a flex room! You'll love the high end finishes including wood-look tile floors, level 3 granite, oversized covered patio with built-in outdoor kitchen, and so much more! Wish you had the lot next door? IT IS INCLUDED! This home sits on a double lot, almost 1/2 an acre, giving you ample space to build a pool. Beautiful finishes, amazing lot, award winning CSISD schools, and wonderful floorplan, don't mess out on this custom Heath Townsend Home resale! Call today for your private tour.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $750,000
