4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $749,900

Located in one of College Station's newest premier subdivisions! This unique community has devoted over 1/3 of the neighborhood to greenspace including 20-30 foot buffers behind each home with this home's estate lot having the added feature of backing up to one of the community pocket parks. This home offers an open concept floorplan with a 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, a spacious living area, a 2nd living, large dining & custom kitchen with quality stainless appliances and large walk in pantry. The family room offers a dramatic cathedral ceiling, beautiful fireplace & a wall of windows that overlook the back yard. Great storage with a functional over-sized mudroom drop zone, large utility with sink & built-ins + a split 3 car garage. The master suite walk in closet with custom built-ins & a spa bath offers a centerpiece free standing tub along with a walk in shower with multiple shower heads. Secondary bedrooms all have access to a full bath + walk in closets. A large covered patio with outdoor kitchen overlooks the fully fenced back yard & offers great entertainment space. Outstanding finishes include extensive wood and tile floors, granite counters, custom cabinets, detailed mill work, & multiple energy features including foam insulation in the walls & attic, low-E vinyl windows, high efficiency Trane HVAC systems & tankless water heaters. Home is scheduled to be completed by late August and the exterior brick is about to be painted (see brick paint color photos).