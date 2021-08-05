Located in one of College Station's newest premier subdivisions! This unique community has devoted over 1/3 of the neighborhood to greenspace including 20-30 foot buffers behind each home with this home's estate lot having the added feature of backing up to one of the community pocket parks. This home offers an open concept floorplan with a 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, a spacious living area, a 2nd living, large dining & custom kitchen with quality stainless appliances and large walk in pantry. The family room offers a dramatic cathedral ceiling, beautiful fireplace & a wall of windows that overlook the back yard. Great storage with a functional over-sized mudroom drop zone, large utility with sink & built-ins + a split 3 car garage. The master suite walk in closet with custom built-ins & a spa bath offers a centerpiece free standing tub along with a walk in shower with multiple shower heads. Secondary bedrooms all have access to a full bath + walk in closets. A large covered patio with outdoor kitchen overlooks the fully fenced back yard & offers great entertainment space. Outstanding finishes include extensive wood and tile floors, granite counters, custom cabinets, detailed mill work, & multiple energy features including foam insulation in the walls & attic, low-E vinyl windows, high efficiency Trane HVAC systems & tankless water heaters. Home is scheduled to be completed by late August and the exterior brick is about to be painted (see brick paint color photos).
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco's 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite paying to park, ruling that the towing company was wrong to haul the cars away.
Brazos County health officials reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
Texas A&M University officials are still working to solidify plans for the upcoming school year about how to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryan's Lady Vikings invaded The Eagle’s 2021 All-Brazos Valley Softball Team by earning nine nods, including Coach and Team of the Year — and…
Brazos County health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Bryan school district allows 'unnatural' hair color in high school, eliminates pronouns from handbook
The Bryan school board this week approved changes to the district’s student handbook and code of conduct, eliminating pronouns from the docume…
With the number of active COVID-19 cases rising above 400 for the first time since May and the highly contagious delta variant causing increas…
Longtime Bryan-College Station high school coach Tammy Bosse died Sunday at the age of 57. The Brenham and Texas A&M graduate coached at A…
Alfonso Jennings couldn’t sleep Monday night into Tuesday morning. The excitement of two reoccurring dreams kept him awake and eventually pull…