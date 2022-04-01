Escape to Paradise EVERYDAY!! Experience this extraordinary Marriott custom built, single story 3,600 sqft home, tucked away in the highly coveted neighborhood of Castlegate. This split floor plan not only sits on 2 lots (OVER ½ an Acre) but also has a backyard oasis with a large pool, water slide, waterfall features, hot tub and a large outdoor fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with all the extras including upgraded appliances with double oven, gorgeous alder cabinetry, wet bar with wine cooler, spacious pantry, and a large island. Architectural details include extensive stone work around the house and on both fireplaces, 14 foot ceilings throughout, and extensive crown molding. 4 bedrooms, each with their own bath, grand dining & living spaces, Study, 2 car garage, 2nd living space or game room that could be converted back into a 3rd garage, outdoor kitchen & don’t forget about the incredible pool complete with spa, slide & beautiful masonry fire pit. This home is a must see for luxurious living! Call today to schedule a private tour.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $749,900
