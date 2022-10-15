 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $745,500

Remarkable Raven-built home on 1 acre lot in new Millstone Estates - a hidden gem of a community in College Station with almost 1000 sq ft of covered porches. Popular neutral pallet, three-way split floor plan, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, open concept living with fireplace, dining and kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, including gas cooktop and walk-in pantry. Primary suite views beautifull wooded backyard, has direct access to laundry room, separate vanities, claw-foot tub and oversized shower. Large three-car garage (1118 sq ft) has one separated bay and stair access to a second story that could simply be decked attic space or office. Quick access to area amenities but with plenty of room to breathe.

