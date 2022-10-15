4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $745,000

This beautiful 4 bed/4 bath Pitman Custom Home is in Mission Ranch, College Station's luxury master planned community. The newly designed floor plan includes tall ceilings & an elegant foyer that leads into the grand living room featuring a floor to ceiling fireplace with custom built-in cabinets on either side. The 7' tall windows in the living room provide a phenomenal view to the back porch and yard. Custom cabinets, quartz countertops and stunning pendant lights define the kitchen along with the oversized walk-in pantry. The primary retreat has amazing natural light accented by a pop-up ceiling and LED lighting. The spacious primary bathroom has a large walk in shower with two shower heads, split vanities and a gorgeous built-in tub. Storage is not an issue in this oversized primary closet with direct access to the laundry room. The large covered patio features an outdoor kitchen with a 30' gas grill and a granite countertop. This designer home is your next move!