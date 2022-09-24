4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $729,000

An amazing new construction home in Williams Creek Lake Estates. This Pitman Custom Home includes an oversized two car garage, large living spaces, extensive crown molding, cedar beams and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The large kitchen has quartz counter tops, a KitchenAid appliance package with double ovens, 36" cook top and custom cabinets. The upgraded lighting package will include gorgeous chandeliers and pendant lighting. The primary retreat has pop up ceilings, double sinks and vanity. Don't miss the huge master closet with built in chest of drawers. The covered back porch features stained tongue and groove ceilings with an outdoor kitchen ready to entertain. The home sits on almost one half of an acre just a short drive from all of the amenities of South College Station.