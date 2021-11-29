4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $729,000

This Schaefer Custom Home offers a great floor plan and high quality amenities with attention paid to every detail! Located in the gated section of Williams Creek Lake Estates this home offers outstanding finishes including extensive wood and tile floors, raised ceilings, detailed moldings, custom cabinets and a fantastic island kitchen. The split bedroom floor plan offers four bedrooms, four full baths, a spacious family room with a raised ceiling, a fantastic eat-in gourmet kitchen that is open to the dining area and a separate study. The kitchen offers granite counters, stainless appliances and extensive custom cabinets. A large covered patio overlooks the spacious beautifully landscaped yard that is fully fenced. Oversize two car garage and excellent storage throughout! This home is extremely energy efficient with foam insulation in the walls and attic, two 15-SEER high efficiency HVAC systems, Low-E vinyl clad insulated windows, tankless gas water heater and much more!
