Dreaming of a custom built home in a growing community with endless amenities and convenient location? This stunning Magruder Home in the Mission Ranch development of South College Station checks all the boxes. The first floor features a massive open family room, formally designed kitchen with spacious connecting dining room, secluded rear primary retreat, front guest bedroom and office, as well as front and rear covered porches. The second floor includes two additional oversized bedrooms and an extensive bonus room. A spa-like primary bathroom, expansive laundry room accessing the primary closet, substantial walk-in pantry, mudroom with built-in lockers, and garage portico are just a few of the thoughtful appointments this home has to offer. You can expect more from Magruder Homes: a stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, and quality finish-out, with the integrity and reputation to back their work!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $725,000
