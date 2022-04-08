4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $724,900

Located on over a half acre lot, this exceptional Pebble Creek residence offers great curb appeal with its architecturally inspired elevation, landscaped lawn, circular drive & walking distance to country club amenities. Stepping inside this grand home you are greeted with a well designed light filled 3,937 SF floor plan great for everyday living & entertaining. Distinctive archways & dramatic raised coffered ceilings create interest as you walk into the foyer & throughout the home. The flexible floor plan offers 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, home office, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, half bath & chef's island kitchen suited for every culinary need. The bright kitchen is equipped with abundant custom cabinetry, granite topped island & prep space, stainless appliances including wine refrigerator & walk-in pantry. The first floor private primary suite has a generous bedroom with sitting area & desk space. The spa like bath has an over-sized jetted tub, large shower & 2 large walk in closets with exceptional built-ins. The 1st floor also offers 2 more bedrooms with connecting Jack & Jill bath, a home office & a half guest bath. Upstairs is a large bedroom with built-in desk, full bath & a landing with sitting area. A covered patio overlooks the landscaped back lawn that provides plenty of room for a pool & more. A laundry room with fridge space & 3 car garage with epoxy coated floor complete this home! This well maintained move in ready home also has updated HVAC, roof & more!