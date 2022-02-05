Fabulous 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, + E-Space + Media/Flex Room, modern style HOME located in Greens Prairie Reserve. This home lives large, and has incredible features to love! Come be wowed by the gorgeous brick lined wall & fireplace, double metal/glass front doors, custom cabinetry, charming courtyards & much more! The open concept living/kitchen/dining is great for entertaining and casual living. The huge windows allow for abundant natural light to pour into the space. The kitchen is outfitted with beautiful custom cabinetry, a large island, a morning bar, walk-in pantry, double ovens, microwave drawer, bar area with second sink, and has direct access to one of two cozy courtyards! The primary suite has large windows, soaring 12' ceilings that pop to 13, access to the second outdoor private courtyard, a freestanding soaking tub, huge walk-in shower and a custom closet conveniently connected to the laundry room! Downstairs has 2 additional bedrooms with en-suite baths and large closets, plus a powder bath. Upstairs you will find a third secondary bedroom, a full bath, and a bonus/media room along with walk-out attic access with a huge amount of decked storage area and a window for natural light. Abundant storage throughout the entire home. Come see this one before it is gone!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $724,900
