4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $724,900

Gorgeous Marriott custom home on a great cul-de-sac in lovely Castlegate II community! Enter the home through the stunning wrought iron double front doors that lead into a fabulous open-concept floor plan. With plantation shutters throughout, you will enjoy tons of natural light flooding throughout the home. The house has two spacious living areas and two studies on the main floor. Gorgeous limestone fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has a beautiful island with granite countertops, large eating bar, double ovens, and large walk-in pantry. Beautiful formal dining room with a stunning brick accent wall. Downstairs, find an exquisite master suite with a gorgeous bathroom and two large walk-in closets. Two spacious bedrooms can be found upstairs, along with a walk-in attic, great for extra storage. A unique feature in the home is a bonus nook in one of the upstairs bedrooms, great for a small study, vanity room, or extra closet space. Find yourself enjoying the beautiful outdoor area with a large covered patio, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and large yard. Plenty of neighborhood amenities which include community swimming pool, fishing pond, parks, and more. You do not want to miss out on this gorgeous house!