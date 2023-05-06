Introducing a stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom designer home by Pitman Custom Homes! This spacious abode boasts a study perfect for working from home, a large kitchen with ample counter space and a walk-in pantry that will delight any chef, and gorgeous windows throughout that flood the space with natural light. The expansive living room is perfect for entertaining, while the dining room provides a serene atmosphere for enjoying meals. Step outside onto the covered back porch and enjoy the convenience of an outdoor kitchen - perfect for hosting summer barbecues and dinner parties. The home also features an oversized garage, with ample decked storage above, providing you with plenty of space for all your storage needs. Pitman Custom Homes has truly created an oasis, offering comfort and style at every turn. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it yours!