This gorgeous Magruder custom home offers a meticulously designed split floor plan with a bonus room and office space. Located in the prestigious Greens Prairie Reserve, this home has what you have come to expect from Magruder Homes: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, and a custom-designed kitchen with a large island that opens to the dining area, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work. Amenities include Delta or Luxart plumbing fixtures, Quartz counters throughout, engineered hardwood floors in main living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile in the wet area. A fourth bedroom/bonus room on the second floor provides the perfect retreat for guests to stay or a place to play or enjoy a movie with friends and family.