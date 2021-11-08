This Pebble Creek home resides on a half acre lot offering great curb appeal with its Frank Lloyd Wright architecturally inspired style. This thoughtfully designed property strikes the perfect balance of beauty & function while harmoniously blending the interior & exterior spaces for daily living & entertaining. The stone accented front porch welcomes you to the light filled entry offering Brazilian hardwood floors, art niches & soaring ceilings. Beyond the entry the floor plan offers 2 spacious living areas, large dining area, private home office, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, half bath & kitchen suited for every culinary need. The main living area is centrally located with a wall of windows, gas fireplace, art niches, detailed trim & hardwood floors. The kitchen features extensive storage with custom cabinetry, a pantry, granite topped prep space with 2 sinks, Viking range, Subzero fridge & bar area with a built in wine refrigerator. A second large living area with extensive built-ins offers a more casual space to gather & leads to the secondary bedroom wing of the home with 3 large bedrooms including one with its own en-suite bathroom. The master retreat is on its own private wing with a large bedroom, spa like bathroom & a spacious walk in closet. The large entertaining patio overlooks the serene back yard space with tranquil pond & stepping stones leading to the large wooded back yard. Updates include a new roof, 2 new HVACs in 2018 & new exterior stucco.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Braden Meador had said there was one cardinal rule for his sister, Morgan, when she was considering getting engaged earlier this year: don’t h…
United Airlines will drop its service at Easterwood Airport in College Station in 2022, Texas A&M University System officials announced We…
Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the November 2021 election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
A capacity crowd gathered in the Caldwell school district’s board room Wednesday night with six people addressing the school board and adminis…
An Oklahoma City man was sentenced to eight years in prison this week by a Brazos County jury that found him guilty of sexual assault and assa…
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified the man who was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident on F.M. 1179 in eastern…
Good Bull BBQ announced Monday that the barbecue restaurant is shutting its doors for good.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
When it comes to No. 13 Texas A&M knocking off a football program from the state of Alabama, the football gods have required a sacrifice i…
OFFENSE: C