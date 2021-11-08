4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $699,900

This Pebble Creek home resides on a half acre lot offering great curb appeal with its Frank Lloyd Wright architecturally inspired style. This thoughtfully designed property strikes the perfect balance of beauty & function while harmoniously blending the interior & exterior spaces for daily living & entertaining. The stone accented front porch welcomes you to the light filled entry offering Brazilian hardwood floors, art niches & soaring ceilings. Beyond the entry the floor plan offers 2 spacious living areas, large dining area, private home office, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, half bath & kitchen suited for every culinary need. The main living area is centrally located with a wall of windows, gas fireplace, art niches, detailed trim & hardwood floors. The kitchen features extensive storage with custom cabinetry, a pantry, granite topped prep space with 2 sinks, Viking range, Subzero fridge & bar area with a built in wine refrigerator. A second large living area with extensive built-ins offers a more casual space to gather & leads to the secondary bedroom wing of the home with 3 large bedrooms including one with its own en-suite bathroom. The master retreat is on its own private wing with a large bedroom, spa like bathroom & a spacious walk in closet. The large entertaining patio overlooks the serene back yard space with tranquil pond & stepping stones leading to the large wooded back yard. Updates include a new roof, 2 new HVACs in 2018 & new exterior stucco.