4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $699,900

This fabulous ONE OWNER HOME located in the heart of College Station brings country to the city. Through the gated entrance you will find this Charmer nestled in a beautiful grove of trees making this property very private. The 4 plus acres is unrestricted and outside the city limits, lending itself to countless possibilities. The elongated front porch welcomes you home as you approach the house. This inviting home was designed with practical every day living and large group entertainment in mind. The upstairs boasts of 2 bedrooms with ensuite baths, bonus room and climatized storage room with shelving to assist with that extra bit of organizational drive. Downstairs, other than the primary bedroom and extra bedroom with bath to accommodate guests, you will find a wonderful open concept area encompassing living, kitchen and dining spaces. There is also a study/bonus room, second separate dining space and smaller living area. A fabulous mudroom and laundry room just add to the mix of fabulous and functionality. Back yard is perimeter fenced. The home is energy efficient with low utility bills. HVAC systems replaced in 2014 and roof was replaced in 2019. Shed, refrigerator and hen house convey with the right offer! Come take a look today and make this your next home.