Custom Built home in prestigious Castlegate. Popular floor plan designed for entertaining This gorgeous House sits on a X large, wooded lot and includes a recent in ground luxurious heated pool and hot tub, that includes water features, waterfalls, layout areas and landscaping features. The Builder has paid attention to every detail from wonderful high ceilings to hand scraped wood floors. Dramatic foyer welcomes you into this 2-story house. Featuring Top of the line S/S appliances, granite counter tops, huge island, Butler's pantry & double ovens in kitchen. Two bedrooms downstairs & two upstairs w/den. Huge study on the first floor has a architectural detailed ceiling. Spacious bedrooms, 2 dining rooms and eating bar, sound system, extended patio, newly added pergola, professionally landscaped yard & more. This phase of castlegate will has amenities like pool, park, tennis and basketball court etc.