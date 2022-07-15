 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $690,000

This gorgeous 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers a meticulously designed 2-way split floor plan, with a bonus room and office space. Located in desirable Greens Prairie Reserve, this new construction home has what you have come to expect from Magruder Homes: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, and a custom-designed kitchen with a large island opens to the dining area, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work. Amenities include Delta or Luxart plumbing fixtures, Quartz counters throughout, Engineered Hardwood floors in main living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile in the wet area. A second living area/bonus room on the second floor provides a perfect place to play or enjoy a movie.

