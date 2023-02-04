This thoughtfully designed Pitman Custom Homes floor plan is situated on a corner lot in Mission Ranch! The home boasts an oversized, front sweep garage with room for storage on the main level and attic storage above. As you enter the home you will be drawn to the large fireplace with custom built-in cabinets on both sides and to the expansive living room. The designer kitchen features large windows with tons of cabinetry and countertop space with an impressive walk-in pantry. The primary bathroom features a large walk-in shower with two shower heads and a beautiful oversized built-in tub. The laundry room has easy access from the owner’s closet and features a sink. The owner will enjoy split bedrooms, an office with a view to the front porch and yard, and an outdoor kitchen on the back porch. This designer home is loaded with extras and remarkable living spaces!