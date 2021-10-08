4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $673,000

Come and tour this beautiful custom Mariott Home in the popular Pebble Creek neighborhood. This gorgeous home sits on a corner lot and boasts incredible landscaping with a pool & hot tub. The outdoor kitchen will be wonderful for summer nights and game day weekends. You will walk up to oversized iron double front doors that open to hickory hand scraped wood floors. The primary bedrooms has French doors to the large covered back patio. The custom cabinetry in the dining room is truly spectacular. You will finally have the opportunity to showcase your treasured China or trinkets. Your foam ceilings and Spider blown insulation offers energy efficiency, accompanied by an upgraded 16 Seer, zoned HVAC system (Malek has been servicing the unit every 6 months since the home was built). There are two tankless hot water systems (both were inspected and serviced 3 months ago). As for attic access, enjoy your staircase. Walk straight up a wide flight of stairs and store all your treasures in a large decked area. The owners took every opportunity to upgrade things throughout the home, from the carpet, to double ovens, a prep sink & Plantation Shutters. There are also automated shades in several areas. For the cherry on top, there are custom Holly Window treatments throughout the home. The brand new 85" outdoor TV will convey with the property! Enjoy!