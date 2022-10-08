4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $662,922

Reece Homes newest "Sophie" plan comes to Waterford Heights! Double doors welcome you to this beautifully functional home! Step into homes vaulted living area, boasting double doors on either side of the fireplace, leading you to homes covered back patio. L-shaped kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large eat-in island! Open, but defined dining space showcases a wall of windows to allow for plenty of natural light! Flex room features a tray ceiling and large windows! Homes fourth bedroom sits just aside flex space, features a spacious closet, and has a jack-and-jill bathroom connecting to flex space. Tucked away second and third bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom. Spacious study features a large window looking over the front yard! Reece homes signature mudroom acts as the perfect breezeway between the walk-in pantry, garage access, and laundry room! Master bedroom is bright and spacious, accented with a tray ceiling! En-suite features double vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower with bench, closeted toilet, and his and her closets to top it all off! Covered back porch provides the perfect outdoor entertaining space! Design features include: Vaulted ceiling, quartz and quartzite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and custom design elements.