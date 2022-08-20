4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $662,900

You are gonna love this floor plan and finish out! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home plus full size study in beautiful Mission Ranch subdivision will be a show stopper! From the 15 foot tall custom brick fireplace to the 3 way split floorplan, ceiling height custom kitchen cabinets, vaulted living room and dining room ceilings and oversized patio there is something for everyone to fall in love with. The living, dining and kitchen are spacious and open. The kitchen is equipped with double ovens, gas cooktop, farm sink, drawer microwave, under mount lights, walk in pantry and a large island. In the living room you will be delighted with built in cabinets and floating shelves as well as Pella sliding glass doors so you can open up the outside living on those beautiful weather days! Beautiful wood look tile will cover the main area floors, master bedroom and study. The master bedroom is large and the master bathroom boast a stand alone tub, frameless shower, his and her closets with built in, linen closet and his closet has access to the laundry room. The laundry room is just off the mud room and includes plenty or counter top space, sink, cabinets, broom closet and extra fridge space. The 2 car garage is extra long leaving space for storage/work bench. Also, enjoy the large Covered patio and outdoor kitchen. Mission Ranch is a master planned community with pool, ponds, tennis court, playground and more. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and just minutes from ATM.