The reaction we hear most often to The Marissa floor plan is, 'Wow!' Designed to maximize usable space and flow while offering the flexibility you desire in your forever home, the Marissa has distinct living and dining areas that create privacy yet still promote inclusiveness. It begins with the spacious owner's suite, featuring an enviable walk-in closet. Choose an attached single-car garage or opt for a study with its own private entry & ideal if you need peace and quiet while you work. Additional highlights include an extensive covered porch with an optional outdoor kitchen and an open floor plan the entire family can enjoy. Three bedrooms located off the family room mean plenty of room and privacy for all.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $660,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M football team failed to carry its winning ways into its second week of Southeastern Conferen…
Loretta Lynn, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" whose frank songs about Appalachian womanhood made her a pillar of country music, has died at age 90.
It’s uncertain who will start at quarterback for Texas A&M’s struggling offense, but it’s certain he’ll have a daunting task against top-r…
STARKVILLE, Miss. — It was like watching cattle headed to the slaughter house.
A&M’s chances of winning the national championship are 100/1 for a second straight week. That ties A&M for 12th best odds with Kansas …
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, as well as safety Demani Richardson and offensive lineman Layden Robinson field questions after the Agg…
College Station City Council members recently approved a specific request from homeowners in the North Forest Estates Subdivision along Justin…
DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Dallas-area U.S. Secret Service agent to oversee Texas’ school safety efforts.