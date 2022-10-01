The reaction we hear most often to The Marissa floor plan is, “Wow!” Designed to maximize usable space and flow while offering the flexibility you desire in your forever home, the Marissa has distinct living and dining areas that create privacy yet still promote inclusiveness. It begins with the spacious owner’s suite, featuring an enviable walk-in closet. Choose an attached single-car garage or opt for a study with its own private entry – ideal if you need peace and quiet while you work. Additional highlights include an extensive covered porch with an optional outdoor kitchen and an open floor plan the entire family can enjoy. Three bedrooms located off the family room mean plenty of room and privacy for all.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $660,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith suffered a fracture in his lower right leg in Saturday’s 23-21 win over Arkansas at AT&T S…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a …
Over the summer, a few of the football coaches at Corona del Mar High School in California glanced at some of the plays from Texas A&M’s p…
The Texas A&M track and field teams will not be able to host home meets during the upcoming indoor and outdoor seasons due to the construc…
ARLINGTON — There was excitement in the Texas A&M locker room after the 23rd-ranked Aggies downed No. 10 Arkansas 23-21 at AT&T Stadiu…
Providing a transformational education is one way Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks said she plans to implement her vision for the un…
Texas A&M offense moves forward without Smith; Addazio missed Arkansas game; Johnson earns SEC honors
Texas A&M’s offense has several things to clean up and it’ll have to get done without its most experienced player, senior wide receiver Ai…
California authorities say an abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were killed in a shootout with law enforcement.