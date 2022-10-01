 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $660,900

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $660,900

The reaction we hear most often to The Marissa floor plan is, “Wow!” Designed to maximize usable space and flow while offering the flexibility you desire in your forever home, the Marissa has distinct living and dining areas that create privacy yet still promote inclusiveness. It begins with the spacious owner’s suite, featuring an enviable walk-in closet. Choose an attached single-car garage or opt for a study with its own private entry – ideal if you need peace and quiet while you work. Additional highlights include an extensive covered porch with an optional outdoor kitchen and an open floor plan the entire family can enjoy. Three bedrooms located off the family room mean plenty of room and privacy for all.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert