4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $659,900

Fantastic HOME, located in the highly sought-after Crossing at Lick Creek! This floorplan features 3208 sqft 4 bedrooms, bonus room, study & 4.5 bathrooms. This warm & inviting house feels like home! The large living room has soaring 12ft ceilings and oversized windows allowing in so much natural light! The kitchen offers a large island, beautiful custom cabinets, a bar area, a large walk-in pantry, and is adjacent to a great sized dining space. The primary bedroom suite is the picture of relaxation with a free-standing tub with a wall mounted tub filler, tile lined walls, a walk-in shower with a stationary head, handheld, and rain head, & a huge custom closet conveniently connected to the laundry room! Each secondary bedroom has its own bath & large closet. The large bonus room with large windows and built-ins can be a second office, play room for kids, media room, exercise room, whatever suits your family's needs! You will also enjoy your evenings on the covered back porch and outdoor kitchen! Ample storage throughout!