Don't miss your chance to get this Reece Home situated on an acre lot in Millstone Estates! This neighborhood is off the beaten path, yet you're minutes from shopping, dining, and medical facilities! Grand entry leads you to open living and dining areas. Large windows and double doors looking onto the back patio are heightened by wooden beams across the family room. A fireplace boasts from the adjacent wall, complete with built-ins. Stainless-steel appliances, walk-in pantry, quartz countertops, oversized island, custom cabinetry and lighting come together for an elegant and functional kitchen space. The dining nook is showered in natural lighting, overlooking the covered front porch. A bright and breezy study opens with double doors leading out onto the covered back patio. Reece Homes signature mudroom provides the perfect storage space for last minute necessities. Primary suite welcomes you with a wall of windows! En-suite seamlessly showcases split double vanities, soaking tub, walk-in shower, stall toilet, and walk-in closet! The back patio, equipped with dual access and heighted by a vaulted ceiling, is the perfect place to host outdoor activities! In Millstone Estates, you can enjoy the privacy of your 1-acre lot with beautiful mature trees in the distance! Move-in ready mid-April! NEW HOME INCENTIVE: 10K your way can be applied to closing costs, upgrades, sales price, and more! See your agent for details!