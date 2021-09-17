4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $654,000

This BRAND NEW 4 bed 3.5 bath home with a study is nestled on a 1.75acre private wooded lot in Winding Creek Estates in South College Station. This home is secluded & tucked behind a wooded section making it barely visible from the street, & is situated at the end of the road with a creek to one side & it's only neighbors to the west. The naturally lit living room has large windows, beamed high vaulted ceilings & floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. The open-concept kitchen features a large island with bar seating, double ovens, gas cooktop, double sink at the large window that overlooks the back patio & yard, & all the storage one could hope for. The overall layout is a split floor plan with the primary on one wing & the three secondary bedrooms on the other side, with the study (which can double as a flex room/playroom/etc) off the living room. The private master suite has large windows, beamed high vaulted ceiling, soaker tub, standing shower with double shower heads, separate vanities, & large walk-in closet with built-in dressers & shelving. 10' ceilings & hardwood tile throughout; carpet in the secondary bedrooms. Exterior features include an outdoor kitchen & stone fireplace, with stained wood ceilings on front & back porches. The home is positioned at the front of the lot, allowing for a enormous backyard! Winding Creek offers rural 1-2acre homesites with open & wooded sections & ponds, & Fiber Optic internet. GPS coordinates to driveway: 30.489705, -96.291104