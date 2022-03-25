4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $652,500

This fabulous 2-story custom designed Magruder home located in desirable Mission Ranch is move-in ready and features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with a study space, and a 2nd floor bonus room/bedroom. The large open concept living spaces were designed with an emphasis on natural light! The gourmet kitchen offers a large island with an eating bar, stainless steel appliances and double ovens. The many amenities in this beautiful home include high ceilings with crown molding, granite/quartz countertops, a split floor plan, large utility room with counter space, and a spacious covered patio. Upstairs, the bonus room could be a bedroom or would make a great game room, classroom, or even a media room! Of course, this home has what you have come to expect from a Magruder Home: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work.