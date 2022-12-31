4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $652,289

Don't miss your chance to get this Reece Homes custom build, situated on an acre lot in Millstone Estates! This neighborhood is off the beaten path, yet allows you to be minutes from shopping, dining, and medical facilities! A double doored, grand entry leads you to open living and kitchen areas. Large windows and double doors looking onto the back patio are heightened by wooden beams across the family room. A fireplace boasts from the adjacent wall, complete with built-ins on either side. Stainless-steel appliances, oversized walk-in pantry, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and lighting come together for an elegant and functional kitchen space, with the enormous island complemented by a tray ceiling above. The dining nook is showered in natural lighting, overlooking the covered front porch. A bright and breezy study overlooks the backyard, with double doors leading out onto the covered back patio. The split bedroom floorplan clusters together homes additional bedrooms, all with generous closets and access to full baths. Reece Homes signature mudroom, equipped with built-ins, provides the perfect storage space for last minute necessities. Primary suite welcomes you with a wall of windows! En-suite seamlessly showcases split double vanities, soaking tub, walk-in shower, stall toilet, and luxurious walk-in closet! The back patio, equipped with dual access and heighted by a vaulted ceiling, is the perfect place to host outdoor activities!