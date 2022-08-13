4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $650,000

This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Greens Prairie neighborhood. This single story home has 4 beds and 3.5 baths. Step into the spacious downstairs area that will be flowing with wood floors. The living room is anchored with a fireplace and you'll be in awe of the tall ceilings and natural light. The kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with gas range, working island, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry. Back patio will be entertainment ready with a gas stub out to connect your grill and TV hookups. Master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet, spacious walk-in shower with a fixed and rain head shower. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades. Greens Prairie Reserve is planned to have community events, fiber internet, plus 20 to 30 feet of privacy buffers between the back of nearly every home. You'll also find quality outdoor amenities such as natural playscapes, pavilion, ponds stocked for fishing, and over 12 miles of trails. STOCK PHOTOS OF A HOME ARE BEING USED FOR THIS LISTING. THIS HOUSE IS A SIMILAR FLOOR PLAN WITH SIMILAR FINISHES.