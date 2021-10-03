 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $649,000

This 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Cedar Beam Home offers an open concept and a fantastic split plan for your privacy. The centerpiece is an open living room with high-ceilings overlooking the fabulous chef's delight island kitchen and a wood-burning fireplace. This house also features a study, a large open kitchen with granite counter-tops, an opulent backsplash design, built-in oven, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, beautiful cabinetry will wow you! The home features tile flooring, an enormous laundry room, mud room, premium lighting and plumbing fixtures, raised ceilings in all bedrooms and an insane amount of STORAGE! Master bath has granite counter-tops, walk-in shower and freestanding tub topped off by a giant closet! Entertain a large group with a covered back patio with ceiling fan with cedar beams. Extra storage in the oversized garage just takes the cake! Buyer may choose some of your own finishes if you purchase early enough.

