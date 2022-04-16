This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Magruder Home offers space to stretch out, with room for everyone in a carefully thought out split floor plan, with a bonus room. Located in gated community of Williams Creek Lake Estates, this new construction home has what you have come to expect from Magruder Homes: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work. An impressive, open-concept custom designed kitchen with a large island/eating bar, a and spacious dining area all overlook a generously sized covered outdoor entertainment space. The stunning amenities include wood-look tile in the main living areas, tile in wet areas, and quartz or granite counters throughout. The bonus room at the front of the house could serve as a play room or a study.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $645,000
-
- Updated
