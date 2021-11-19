4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $645,000

Country living at its finest in this beautifully updated home nestled upon four wooded acres with private guest cottage, in-ground pool and spa, spacious workshop with electricity and storage building. The home features vaulted ceilings in the expansive living room and adjoining sitting area open to the updated kitchen, a formal dining room that may be used as office space, and large guest bedrooms, including an upstairs 4th bedroom/game room. The split floor plan creates a private and inviting space to unwind in the newly remodeled primary suite with large soaking tub and separate designer-tile & glass shower as well as a spacious walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The massive, covered patio and wraparound deck are great for entertaining poolside or enjoying a night under the stars. Energy efficient features also include spray-foam insulation in the attic. Feel what country living with space for everyone is all about in this spectacular property located just a quick 10-minute drive to the conveniences of College Station!