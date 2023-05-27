Meticulous attention to detail and thoughtfully curated design in this beautiful Magruder Home. Discover a harmonious blend of indoor and outdoor living where the outdoor kitchen takes center stage which is perfect for hosting unforgettable gatherings. Step inside and be captivated by the chef's dream kitchen. Retreat to the luxurious primary suite, a private sanctuary with a walk-in closet reminiscent of a high-end boutique. Indulge in the spa-like bath that will feature a freestanding tub and a seamless glass shower. With impeccable craftsmanship, designer finishes and unwavering attention to detail, this home redefines luxury living in the most captivating way imaginable.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $645,000
