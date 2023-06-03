The reaction we hear most often to The Marissa floor plan is, “Wow!” Designed to maximize usable space and flow while offering the flexibility you desire in your forever home, the Marissa has distinct living and dining areas that create privacy yet still promote inclusiveness. It begins with the spacious owner’s suite, featuring an enviable walk-in closet. Choose an attached single-car garage or opt for a study with its own private entry – ideal if you need peace and quiet while you work. Additional highlights include an extensive covered porch with an optional outdoor kitchen and an open floor plan the entire family can enjoy. Three bedrooms located off the family room mean plenty of room and privacy for all.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $641,900
