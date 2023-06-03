New construction by Hall Homes located in Greens Prairie Reserve, College Station's newest master-planned neighborhood. This home boasts an open concept floor plan including 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a study. Each bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom. Hall Homes standard features include tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dining room, and living room. Energy Star rated stainless appliances in the kitchen, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Other energy efficient features include 14 seer heating and cooling systems, Low-E vinyl windows, and a Rheem tankless water heater.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $641,165
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person died from a steam engine explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant off F.M. 979 between Bremond and Franklin on Wednesday morning, acc…
Sam Bennett is hitting the big time in a big way.
The Texas A&M baseball team, gathered in the Letterman's Club in Kyle Field, celebrated when the Aggies' name was called as a part of the …
A spoofed phone call is believed to be the reason why Texas A&M officials issued two Code Maroon alerts for bomb threats at White Creek Ap…
Content by Texas A&M University-Central Texas. A national shortage of qualified teachers has inspired Texas A&M to innovate creative s…