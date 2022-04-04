 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $639,900

Beautiful custom home in the sought after Castlegate 2 subdivision. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with 2 living areas and a flex room! You'll love the high end finishes including wood-look tile floors, level 3 granite, oversized covered patio with built-in outdoor kitchen, tons of storage, and so much more! Beautiful finishes, feeding into award winning CSISD schools, a wonderful floorplan with 2 bedrooms down stairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs, you don't want to miss out on this custom Heath Townsend Home resale! Call today for your private tour. ***Open House Saturday 4/2 & Sunday 4/3 from 1pm-4pm***

