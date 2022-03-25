4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $639,900

Located in the heart of Castlegate on a huge, almost half acre lot this home offers a fantastic floor plan with an in-ground pool - perfect for entertaining! The 3-way split, family friendly floor plan offers four bedrooms, three full baths, three living areas, two dining areas and a huge island kitchen. The floor plan allows for a separate in-law or guest suite with access to its own full bathroom. The living spaces include a formal living room across from the formal dining room, a spacious family room that is open to the kitchen and breakfast area and a separate game room large enough to accommodate a full size pool table with a wall of windows that overlook the in-ground pool. The master suite is huge - and has an enormous bonus room that works as a 4th living area, large home office or nursery. The master bath offers 'his' and 'hers' closets, an updated frameless glass shower, separate jet tub and two vanities. The three other bedrooms are all spacious with large closets - excellent storage! The island kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, abundant custom cabinets, an eating bar and a walk-in pantry. The utility room offers extensive cabinets, fridge space and a sink. The fully fenced back yard is highlighted by a sparkling in-ground pool with a tanning ledge, pergola and patio. The over-size garage & two car porte cache provides covered parking for four vehicles & the extra large driveway with extra parking pads allows for even more parking. Roof replaced last year!